Serena Williams says ‘yes’ to engagement in poem
Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot.
The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website’s co-founder.
Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.
Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, “She said yes.”
Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.
Her poem:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes
Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the US Open.
No wedding date has been announced.