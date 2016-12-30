Serena Williams says ‘yes’ to engagement in poem

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Serena Williams says ‘yes’ to engagement in poem

The tennis ace announced her acceptance of Alexis Ohanian’s proposal on Reddit, the social news website he co-founded

  • US tennis player Serena Williams Image Credit: AFP
  • Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Image Credit: Andy Kropa /Invision/AP
Tabloid
 

Court and spark: Serena Williams is tying the knot.

The tennis great announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website’s co-founder.

Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, “She said yes.”

Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.

Her poem:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the US Open.

No wedding date has been announced. 

More from Celebrity

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGNSerena Williams
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGNWimbledon
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrity

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Serena Williams
follow this tag on MGN
Wimbledon
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Celebrity

‘Birth of a Nation’ fuels art vs artist debate

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Exclusive Interviews

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events