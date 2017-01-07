Mobile
Manilyn Reynes, Tina Paner, Sheryl Cruz, Kempee De Leon reunite in 'Meant to Be'

Philippine TV network GMA's Meant to Be will also star Barbie Forteza

  • From Left: Barbie Forteza, Keempee de Leon, Manilyn Reynes and Sef DadayonaImage Credit: Supplied
  • From Left: Sheryl Cruz, Manilyn Reynes and Tina PanerImage Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Fans are in for a much-awaited reunion of Manily Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, Tina Paner and Kempee de Leon in an upcoming romantic TV show.

Philippine TV network GMA's Meant to Be will also star Barbie Forteza, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj, Jak Roberto and Ken Chan. 

Reynes, Cruz and Paner said they are excited to work with each other and the rest of the cast in the primetime soap. 

They promised that this reunion project will be loved by their fans. "They are really looking forward to watching us,” Reynes said in an interview. 

The trio known as "Triplets" broke up in the early 2000s after Cruz flew to the US and Tina went to live in Spain.

Even though they’ve been apart, they are still close to each other.

"Our friendship hasn't stopped. And your friends will always remain friends especially if you hold each other in your heart," Cruz said. 

The actresses are thankful that the project brought them together once more.

"I was just hoping and praying that one day the Triplets will be reunited. Thank you to GMA for this opportunity," Paner said.

