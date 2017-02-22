Mobile
JaDine back in Dubai for a performance

Always Jadine Live featuring real-life couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
James Reid and Nadine Lustre
Tabloid
 

A year after their successful concert in Dubai, the Filipino TV and movie ‘loveteam’ and real-life couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre return to the emirate on May 5 for a concert dubbed Always Jadine Live at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The phenomenal on-screen team of the actress/singer Lustre and Filipino-Australian Reid, winner of the 2010 Teen Clash edition of Pinoy Big Brother, started when Reid recorded his music video for Alam Nya Ba, which featured Lustre.

In 2014, the duo’s strong on-screen chemistry paved the way for the blockbuster movie Diary ng Panget: The Movie. It was followed by other movie hits — Talk Back and You’re Dead, Para sa Hopeless Romantic and This Time.

As a singing pair, Lustre and Reid have also topped the music charts in the Philippines and abroad with songs such as Hanap-Hanap, No Erase and Bahala Na, among others.

Their popularity soared higher, particularly with international audiences, with the soap operas On The Wings Of Love and Till I Met You.

The multifaceted package they bring to their audiences has made Lustre and Reid one of the most bankable stars of their generation.

 

The details

When: May 5

Where: Zabeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

Ticket prices: Dh350 (with dinner) and Dh175 (VIP, seated) and Dh125 (General)

For tickets, call 052-9006302.

Philippines
Dubai
Philippines
Dubai
