Zsa Zsa Gabor: The full list of 9 husbands

“You never really know a man until you have divorced him,” Zsa Zsa Gabor once said. The glamour magnet, often photographed wearing diamonds and white fur, displayed a talent for attracting men and headlines.

She said her conquests included Frank Sinatra, Richard Burton, Sean Connery, Dominican playboy Porfirio Rubirosa and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, widely known as the father of modern Turkey but to her “a professional lover, a god and a king.”

Here’s a list of her nine marriages:

Burhan Asaf Belge (1937-1941)

Conrad Hilton (1942-1947)

George Sanders (1949-1954)

Herbert Hunter (1962-1966)

Joshua S. Cosden Jr. (1966-1967)

Jack Ryan (1975-1976)

Michael O’Hara (1976-1983)

Felipe de Alba (1983; annulled a day after)

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt (1986-her death)