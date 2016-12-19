Mobile
Zsa Zsa Gabor: The full list of 9 husbands

Hungarian actress’ romantic scorecard was a who’s who of heartthrobs of her day

  • Zsa Zsa Gabor and Prince Frederick von AnhaltImage Credit: AFP
  • Zsa Zsa Gabor and Herbert HutnerImage Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • George Sanders and Zsa Zsa GaborImage Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tabloid
 

“You never really know a man until you have divorced him,” Zsa Zsa Gabor once said. The glamour magnet, often photographed wearing diamonds and white fur, displayed a talent for attracting men and headlines.

She said her conquests included Frank Sinatra, Richard Burton, Sean Connery, Dominican playboy Porfirio Rubirosa and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, widely known as the father of modern Turkey but to her “a professional lover, a god and a king.”

Here’s a list of her nine marriages:

Burhan Asaf Belge (1937-1941)

Conrad Hilton (1942-1947)

George Sanders (1949-1954)

Herbert Hunter (1962-1966)

Joshua S. Cosden Jr. (1966-1967)

Jack Ryan (1975-1976)

Michael O’Hara (1976-1983)

Felipe de Alba (1983; annulled a day after)

Frederic Prinz von Anhalt (1986-her death)

