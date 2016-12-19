Mobile
Zsa Zsa Gabor death: Eight facts to know

Sometime Hollywood actress and frequent bride died at the age of 99

  • FILE - In a March 19, 1955 file photo, Zsa Zsa Gabor, as she appears in the Paquin's sequence in the role Image Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - In a May 1, 1990 file photo, Zsa Zsa Gabor gestures as she while answering questions as she leaves the Image Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • (FILES) This file photo taken on April 10, 1996 shows actress Zsa Zsa Gabor holding a beaded purse removed froImage Credit: AFP
  • Gabor arrives at London Airport from Paris.Image Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Here are eight facts about Zsa Zsa Gabor, sometime actress and frequent bride, who died on Sunday at age 99.

* Gabor was born on February 6, 1917, in Budapest and had two sisters, Eva and Magda, who also moved to Hollywood to work in show business.

In Pictures: Zsa Zsa Gabor

* She appeared in more than 30 movies but eventually ended up in low-budget films with such titles as Queen of Outer Space and Picture Mommy Dead.

* In the final episode of the 1960s television series Batman, Gabor played a villainess who used hair dryers to steal information from men’s brains.

* She said she began calling everyone “dah-ling” because she had trouble remembering names.

* Gabor’s nine husbands were Turkish diplomat Burhan Belge; hotel magnate Conrad Hilton; actor George Sanders, who later married her sister Magda; New York businessman Herbert Hutner; oilman Joshua Cosden; Barbie doll designer Jack Ryan; her divorce lawyer Michael O’Hara; Count Felipe de Alba of Mexico; and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.

* The marriage to de Alba was annulled because her divorce from O’Hara was not final at the time of the wedding.

* She was the author of the books How to Catch a Man, How to Keep a Man, How to Get Rid of a Man, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Complete Guide to Men and One Lifetime Is Not Enough.

* Gabor once summed up her attitude toward marriage by saying: “Getting divorced just because you don’t love a man is almost as silly as getting married just because you do.”

