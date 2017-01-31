Zendaya offers help to woman who was body-shamed

Zendaya

Actress-singer-designer Zendaya has offered a modelling contract to a young woman who was body-shamed on Twitter.

Zendaya was scrolling through Twitter, when she stumbled upon a man who was posting body-shaming tweets about an unnamed woman.

“Stumbling across this is stupid [expletive], she is fine as hell head to toe and guaranteed does’t know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen,” Zendaya, 20, tweeted.

Then she found the woman and offered her a modelling contract with the actress’ clothing line Daya by Zendaya.

“Can we find her? I’d love for her to be a model,” she tweeted.

Zendaya’s fans helped her to find the woman.

“Wow... I have no words,” the woman tweeted. “I’m really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal.”