‘Wolverine’ Hugh Jackman tries stinky tofu in Taiwan

Actor and his co-star Patrick Stewart tour Taipei to promote ‘Logan’

  • Australian actor Hugh Jackman looks at a gift of a Wolverine puppet during a press conference for the film "LoImage Credit: AFP
  • Australian actor Hugh Jackman laughs next to a Wolverine puppet gift during a press conference for the film "LImage Credit: AFP
  • Australian actor Hugh Jackman admires a Wolverine puppet gift during a press conference for the film "Logan" iImage Credit: AFP
  • Australian actor Hugh Jackman looks at a gift of a Wolverine puppet during a press conference for the film "LoImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Actor Hugh Jackman has not turned his nose up at the chance to sample Taiwan’s famous snack “stinky tofu” as he tours Taipei to promote his last film in the superhero Wolverine franchise.

Jackman and Patrick Stewart arrived in the Taiwanese capital over the weekend for the local premier of Logan, which sees Wolverine reunited with his ailing father figure Professor X and introduced to Laura, the mutant daughter created in a Mexican lab.

Thousands of fans — some dressed up as the blade-fingered superhero character — thronged the landmark Taipei 101 skyscraper late on Monday to see Jackman, who later ventured into the city armed with local food recommendations.

“We went to the night market last night. It was so much fun. We had stinky tofu... It’s not as stinky as I thought,” Jackman told a press conference Tuesday.

Joking that he is “part Taiwanese” to explain his convincing pronunciation of “stinky tofu” in Mandarin, Jackman said his late night feast had also included another favourite Taiwanese snack — skewers of chicken hearts.

Both actors were given Taiwanese puppets in the likeness of their X-Men characters.

Logan premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month and hit cinemas in Taiwan on Tuesday ahead of its United States release on March 3.

It releases in the UAE on March 2.

