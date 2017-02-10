When Steve Martin, Martin Short team up, it’s jokes not politics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

When Steve Martin, Martin Short team up, it’s jokes not politics

Duo say they’ll be stepping gingerly around the topic of Donald Trump and the election during their ‘An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life’ tour

Image Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Martin Short, left, and Steve Martin attend the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are gearing up for a national tour, offering a show with plenty of jokes and music — but precious little politics.

The duo say they’ll be stepping gingerly around the topic of Donald Trump and the election during their An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life tour, which launches today in Sarasota, Florida.

“I think it’s more important to find safe islands where you can put all this endless negative energy aside and celebrate something that’s perhaps non-partisan,” said Short. “It’s like when you have a fight with your wife. It’s always difficult for either side to admit they were wrong. Right now, no one’s going to admit that they were wrong.”

The show, which visits dozens of states from North Carolina to California, includes stand-up comedy, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin thinks it’s too early after a divisive election to add partisanship to the mix.

“I believe that the community of America is extremely volatile right now,” he said. “I think it’s time to lay off it because for people who are vested one way or the other, it’s very hard for them to laugh at it. In time, it’ll be fine. In time. But right now, it’s like, ‘Are you with us or against us?’”

The show will have costume changes, improv, bluegrass from Martin’s six-piece band, Steep Canyon Rangers, and show tunes from Short and his accompanist, pianist Jeff Babko. There’s even a bit of cross-dressing. (“We do that mostly backstage,” Martin joked.) The comedian Catherine O’Hara has called their act a children’s show for adults.

“The form is loose enough that we can keep changing bits, taking bits out that we’re tired of, adding new songs, adding new comedy ideas,” said Short. “We really are trying to go for a wall of laughs.”

Martin and Short have been friends since the 1980s. They have worked together on films like Three Amigos and the Father of the Bride franchise. Both adore the comedy of Mike Nichols and Elaine May and still make each other laugh.

“When I’m offstage and Marty is doing his solo 10 minutes in the show, I sit there and admire it. It’s like he’s doing it for the first time. I couldn’t do it,” said Martin. “It’s just so great to have a partner you think, ‘This guy’s really good.’”

They both said the health of comedy is good, citing a bumper crop of late-night TV shows, well-written sitcoms and the democratisation of the internet. They’re fans of the next generation of comics like Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Fred Armisen and Bill Hader.

“I think there’s a lot of great things going on in comedy,” Martin said.

“The more actors work, the better they become,” Short added.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Khloe celebrates dropping Odom from name

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE