Wayne Brady to play Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wayne Brady to play Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton’

Comedian and game show host will play the historical character from January 17 until April 9 in Chicago

Image Credit: Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2015, file photo, Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2015 at Warner Theater on in Washington. Producers of the hit musical "Hamilton" said Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that the Emmy Award-winning comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from Jan. 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. (Photo by Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Wayne Brady is about to get his shot in Hamilton — in Chicago.

Producers of the hit musical said on Monday that the comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from January 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for Whose Line Is It Anyway and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of his own talk show, The Wayne Brady Show.

Brady is no stranger to the stage, making his Broadway debut in 2004 in Chicago and last year slipping into high heels to play Lola in Kinky Boots.

Brady will take over Burr from Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who will take his character on the road in the show’s first US tour, which starts in San Francisco.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats