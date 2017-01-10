Wayne Brady to play Aaron Burr in ‘Hamilton’

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2015, file photo, Wayne Brady arrives on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2015 at Warner Theater on in Washington. Producers of the hit musical "Hamilton" said Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, that the Emmy Award-winning comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from Jan. 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. (Photo by Kevin Wolf/Invision/AP, File)

Wayne Brady is about to get his shot in Hamilton — in Chicago. Producers of the hit musical said on Monday that the comedian and game show host will play Aaron Burr from January 17 until April 9 at The PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago. Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for Whose Line Is It Anyway and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of his own talk show, The Wayne Brady Show. Brady is no stranger to the stage, making his Broadway debut in 2004 in Chicago and last year slipping into high heels to play Lola in Kinky Boots. Brady will take over Burr from Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who will take his character on the road in the show’s first US tour, which starts in San Francisco.