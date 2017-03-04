Mobile
Viola Davis is Harvard ‘Artist of the Year’

Actress will accept her arts medal at a ceremony at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival

Image Credit: TNS
Viola Davis
Tabloid
 

Fresh from her best supporting actress Oscar win for her role in Fences, Viola Davis is set to receive the Harvard Foundation 2017 Artist of the Year Award.

Davis will accept her arts medal at a ceremony on Saturday at Harvard’s Cultural Rhythms Festival.

In addition to the Oscar, Davis received the Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards for her portrayal of Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of Fences, an August Wilson play.

Davis co-starred in the play’s 2010 Broadway revival with Denzel Washington. Her performance in the play earned her a Tony award.

Davis currently stars in the television show, How to Get Away with Murder.

Previous winners include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

