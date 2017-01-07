Viola Davis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Viola Davis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Meryl Streep calls the actress ‘a gift to writers’

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Viola Davis
Tabloid
 

Stage, screen and television actress Viola Davis on Thursday received the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar-nominated actress was visibly moved by the honour at the unveiling.

“The only thing I could think of is the little girl from Central Falls,” said Davis, continuing, “She was always kind of in the background. But inside she had big dreams bursting and the only thing I could think about is that saying, what the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls the butterfly.” Speaking at the ceremony, Meryl Streep, Davis’ co-star from Doubt for which she received an Oscar nomination, said, “Viola Davis is possessed. She’s possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent ... She’s a gift to writers. She plants herself in a scene where she has no words and she writes paragraphs with her eyes.” Last month, Davis received a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her turn in Fences — a role that garnered her a Tony in 2010, and is expected to earn her a third Academy Award nomination when they are announced on January 24.

Her previous Oscar nods were for her work in 2011’s The Help and 2008’s Doubt.

Before becoming a film star, Davis was already a celebrated theatre actress, making her Broadway debut in 1996, and winning her first Tony in 2001 for King Hedley II.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGNMeryl Streep

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Hollywood

Ozzy overdosed after Sharon cancer scare

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car