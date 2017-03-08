Uma Thurman joins Lars von Trier’s ‘House That Jack Built’

Actress Uma Thurman poses before Christian Dior' s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented Friday, March 3, 2017 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Uma Thurman is to star in Lars von Trier’s new serial killer thriller The House That Jack Built, producers announced on Tuesday as shooting got underway in Sweden.

The US actress — no stranger to gore thanks to her roles in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill — will appear alongside Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz for the controversial Danish director’s first feature since 2013’s Nymphomaniac, which also starred Thurman.

“Uma and Lars first worked together on Nymphomaniac and complemented each other in an exceptional way; I can’t wait to see which character they’ll create together this time,” producer Louise Vesth said in a statement.

Elvis Presley’s grand-daughter Riley Keough of Mad Max fame has also joined the cast.

Due out in 2018, the first stage of filming is taking place in Bengtsfors, close to the western city of Trollhattan, which serves as the hub for the Swedish and Danish cinema industries. Shooting will move to Copenhagen in May.

The House That Jack Built is set in the 1970s and stars Dillon as Jack, an extremely intelligent serial killer who considers murder to be an art form.

“Despite the fact that the final and inevitable police intervention is drawing ever near... he is — contrary to all logic — set on taking greater and greater chances,” producers said.

Known for his black humour and shocking scenes of sex and violence, von Trier has avoided the media since 2011 when he was kicked out of the Cannes festival for telling a news conference he sympathised “a little bit” with Adolf Hitler. He later apologised for the comment.