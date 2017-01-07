Trump blasts ‘Apprentice’ ratings; Schwarzenegger hits back

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Trump blasts ‘Apprentice’ ratings; Schwarzenegger hits back

Former action movie star Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting that Trump turn his attention to his work as the US’ new president

Image Credit: AP
Patrick Knapp and Arnold Schwarzenegger with Tyra Banks.
Tabloid
 

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday mocked his Apprentice successor Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for the TV show, sparking a Twitter fight between America’s two biggest celebrities-turned-politicians.

Former action movie star Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting that Trump turn his attention to his work as the US’ new president. He quoted Civil War-era President Abraham Lincoln in advising Trump.

Trump, who became a household name as the tough host of The Apprentice and sister show The Celebrity Apprentice for 14 seasons, slammed a 43 per cent fall in the 18-to-49-year-old audience for the new TV show hosted by Schwarzenegger, which premiered on NBC earlier this week.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” tweeted Trump, who controversially retains an executive producer credit on the reality show.

“So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1,” he added.

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who served two terms as California governor but who has said he did not vote for Trump, responded swiftly.

“I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” the Terminator actor tweeted.

He then asked Trump to study a quote from Lincoln’s inaugural address in 1861, about bringing Americans together, saying he hoped it would serve as an inspiration.

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies,” the quote begins.

Some 20 million Americans were regular watchers of The Apprentice in the show’s first year, falling to around 6 million in 2015 for the last episode of The Celebrity Apprentice hosted by Trump.

The TV audience for Monday’s revamped show with Schwarzenegger in the boardroom was 11 million, with a larger, 43 per cent, drop-off in the 18-49-year-old demographic coveted by advertisers compared with the show’s last premiere in 2015, Nielsen data showed.

Trump will be inaugurated as US president on January 20.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Ozzy overdosed after Sharon cancer scare

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car