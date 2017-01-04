Mobile
Trey Songz says he was kicked out of Maryland casino

Singer explains incident in expletive-laced post on Instagram

Image Credit: AP
Trey Songz
Tabloid
 

Singer-songwriter Trey Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor.

Media outlets report the 32-year-old Songz, whose given name is Tremaine Neverson, says in an expletive-laced post on Instagram that he was playing cards at the Maryland casino on December 23 when a man nearby started “talking crazy” to him.

He says his security detail approached the man, and MGM officials booted Songz and his crew from the casino, saying they were being “unruly.”

The incident didn’t result in criminal charges.

MGM National Harbor general manager Bill Boasberg declined to comment on the incident involving Songz.

Days later, Songz was arrested following a December 28 performance in Detroit. He’s charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage.

