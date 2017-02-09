Mobile
Tom Hiddleston says Taylor Swift is ‘amazing’

Actor says he wore the ‘I heart T.S.’ T-shirt as a joke

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Tom Hiddleston attends the 2017 BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party held at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Hiddeleston opened up to GQ for a story published online on Feb. 8, 2017, about his relationship with Taylor Swift. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Actor Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his romance last summer with Taylor Swift.

The Avengers and Thor star tells GQ for the magazine’s March cover story that Swift is “an amazing woman” and says they “had the best time” as a couple. But he adds that a relationship in the limelight “always takes work.”

Hiddleston also explained why he was spotted wearing a tank top that read “I (heart) T.S.” at Swift’s Fourth of July party. He says he slipped while playing a game at the party and needed a shirt to protect a graze on his back. He says one of Swift’s friends handed him the shirt and he wore it as a joke.

Hiddleston stars in Kong: Skull Island, which comes out next month.

