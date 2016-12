Actor Tom Hardy has stripped down in the trailer for his upcoming mini-series Taboo.

In the upcoming TV show, Hardy plays James Keziah Delaney, a man who returns home to London from Africa to claim what’s his after the death of his father.

Believed to be long dead, Delaney comes back a changed man intent on inheriting what is left of his father’s shipping empire.

Set in 1814, the show is based on an original story by Hardy and his father, Chips Hardy.

The show will start on January 10.