Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tom Hardy slams beefy modern action heroes

Actor says focus on appearances have made their portrayals to boring

Image Credit: Supplied
Tom Hardy
Tabloid
 

Actor Tom Hardy has slammed beefy modern action hero roles, saying he finds them boring to play.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Hardy, known for playing gritty roles in action films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and The Dark Knight Rises, also said he believes that villains have lost their individuality.

He also drew a distinction between Harrison Ford’s 1980s Indiana Jones and Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s more recent portrayal of Thor in several Marvel Universe films.

Hardy said: “One was allowed to express personal characteristics... Now you’ve got to look like you’ve just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic — and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn’t really dangerous at all.

“And it becomes not committed to any sense of the gubbins of reality: I don’t recognise this man.”

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Solange calls Beyonce ‘master class’ for success

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish