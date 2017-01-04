Mobile
Susan Sarandon’s grandson fractures skull in accident

Eva Amurri Martino’s night nurse fell asleep and dropped baby Major, who as born in October

Image Credit: AP
Susan Sarandon and EvaAmurri Martino in 2010.
Tabloid
 

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, says her infant son suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding after being accidentally dropped by a nurse, and she has suffered anxiety in the weeks since the incident.

Martino writes on her blog that her night nurse fell asleep and dropped baby Major a few days after Thanksgiving. Martino says the baby, who was born in October, spent two days in the hospital but suffered no permanent brain damage.

She says the night nurse no longer works for her and her husband, former Major League Soccer player Kyle Martino. The actress says the couple no longer has “night time help.”

Martino writes that she was overwhelmed with guilt for a time since the accident, but has finally made peace with it.

She also took to Instagram to respond to “cruel” critics who criticised her for sharing her three months old son’s story with everyone.

“To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time — I’m not going to justify myself to you,” Martino, who is married to retired American soccer player Kyle Martino, wrote alongside a photograph of her cradling her son on Monday.

“But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment,” she added.

She also thanked those who offered kind words and support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has reached out with words of comfort or to share their own stories the past 24 hours,” Martino said.

“It is so moving to know there are so many of you who are wishing our sweet boy well, and who are rooting us on as a family. I’d like to say one thing, which is that oarenthood is not a competition.

“Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way. All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents,” she added.

