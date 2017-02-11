Sting, Justin Timberlake, Lin-Maniel Miranda to perform at Oscars

This year’s Oscar telecast will have some big Grammy Award winners: Sting, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda are all slated to perform the tunes nominated for best original song.

Timberlake will perform Can’t Stop The Feeling from the movie Trolls and Sting will perform The Empty Chair from Jim: The James Foley Story, the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.

Legend will perform both Audition (The Fools Who Dream) and City of Stars from La La Land and Miranda will team up with Auli’i Cravalho to perform the Oscar-nominated song How Far I’ll Go from Moana.

The Oscars air on February 26 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Don’t miss it!

The Oscars will air in the UAE on February 27 at 5.30am on OSN Movies Festival HD. But coverage will begin from 2am on E! Entertainment with its Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police segments. The main Oscar awards show will be repeated on February 27 at 8pm and 11.30pm on OSN Movies Festival HD and OSN Play.