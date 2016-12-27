Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Carrie Fisher

Los Angeles: Carrie Fisher, who rose to fame as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films and later endured drug addiction and stormy romances with show business heavyweights, died on Tuesday, her daughter said through a family spokesman.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," Lourd said in a statement issued by Simon Halls. "She was loved by the world, and she will be missed profoundly." Fisher was 60 years old.

Fisher, who had been in England shooting the third season of the British sitcom "Catastrophe," suffered a heart attack during a flight on Friday from London to Los Angeles. She was met by paramedics and rushed to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Her death came a month after the actress and author made headlines by disclosing that she had a three-month love affair with her "Star Wars" co-star Harrison Ford 40 years ago.

Fisher revealed the secret to People magazine while/spromoting her new memoir, "The Princess Diarist," just before it went on sale. The book is based on Fisher's diaries from her time working on the first "Star Wars" movie.

Fisher said the affair started and ended in 1976 during production on the blockbuster sci-fi adventure in which she first appeared as the intrepid Princess Leia. Ford played the maverick space pilot Han Solo.

"It was so intense," Fisher told People. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend." She was 19 and Ford was 33 at the time of the affair.

"How could you ask such a shining specimen of a man to be satisfied with the likes of me? I was so inexperienced, but I trusted something about him. He was kind," she wrote of Ford in the memoir, the latest of several books Fisher authored over the years.

Fisher reprised the role in two "Star Wars" sequels. She gained sex symbol status in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" when her Leia character wore a metallic gold bikini while enslaved by the diabolical Jabba the Hutt.

She returned last year in Disney's reboot of the "Star Wars" franchise, "The Force Awakens," appearing as the more matronly General Leia Organa, leader of the Resistance movement fighting the evil First Order.

What people said about Carrie Fisher

Family

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop."

Fisher's mother, the actress Debbie Reynolds

"She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher's daughter, actress Billie Lourd

'Star Wars'

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind – brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life bravely... We will all miss her."

Harrison Ford (Han Solo)

"no words #Devastated"

Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker)

"In 'Star Wars' she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people think... she will be missed by all."

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas

"I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian)

"I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad."

Anthony Daniels (C3PO)

"I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world."

David Prowse (Darth Vader)

"There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly."

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca)

Hollywood

"I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much."

Veteran director and producer Steven Spielberg

"I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner

"Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of 'Star Wars' fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally."

Bob Iger, head of The Walt Disney Company

"Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P."

Actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, who co-starred with Fisher in "Soapdish"

"@CarrieFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone."

US talk show host and actress Ellen DeGeneres

"We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as (strong) as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise."

Comedian Margaret Cho