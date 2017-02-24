Shia LaBeouf ends streaming of anti-Trump installation

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city. The Albuquerque Journal reports that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: "He will not divide us," referring to Trump. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Shia LaBeouf is citing safety concerns in cutting the livestream from the political performance art piece that was installed in downtown Albuquerque just days ago. The actor informed his followers via social media Thursday that the stream was taken down after gunshots were reported in the area. He says the safety of participants was paramount. LaBeouf and two other artists on Saturday mounted a camera to a wall with the message “He will not divide us”, referring to US President Donald Trump. The artists encouraged people to go to the camera and repeat the phrase. LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after getting into an altercation with a man during the performance. He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and has an April 4 court date.