Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor assault

US actor Shia LaBeouf is seen during his “He Will Not Divide Us” livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York January 24, 2017.

Actor Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault by the NYPD following an altercation with a man outside his ongoing, 24-hour live stream event in the Bronx, according to police.

LaBeouf grabbed the man around 12.30am Thursday, resulting in bruising and scratches on the man’s face, police said. NYPD officers stationed at the live stream event outside of the Museum of the Moving Image then arrested LaBeouf, a police spokesman told The Washington Post.

By 3.45am LaBeouf was released with a desk appearance ticket to appear in court in April 2017.

The live stream event, titled HE WILL NOT DIVIDE U.S., was created by LaBeouf, 30, as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community”, and began at 9am on the day that President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

It’s supposed to stream continuously for the next four years.

The live stream has already showcased one other confrontation. On January 22, LaBeouf shouted another man off the camera with the chant, “He will not divide us”.

LaBeouf became known after acting in Disney Channel series Even Stevens and later for starring in Transformers. Most recently he appeared in American Honey and is a participant in performance art collective LaBeouf, Rnkk & Turner.

This is LaBeouf’s seventh arrest and jailing. His last arrest was in 2014 for drunken behaviour while he attended a Broadway production of Cabaret.