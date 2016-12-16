Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Scott Baio attacked for supporting Donald Trump

Actor filed a complaint, claiming Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith’s wife grabbed, shook and pushed him at an event for their elementary-school kids

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Not everyone loves Chachi, it seems. Actor and prominent Trump backer Scott Baio has filed a police report in California claiming that a woman attacked him at an event for their elementary-school kids, TMZ is reporting.

And because it’s in the L.A. area, there’s another layer of sorta-celebrity and liberal politics in the mix: The woman Baio named is Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith (he’s the one who looks just like Will Ferrell). The cause of the skirmish wasn’t a dispute over a soccer-field call, but rather (of course) politics.

Baio told police, as per the report, that Mack grew livid, asking him how he could support a man who uttered the phrase “grab ’em by the [expletive]” and repeatedly shouted the phrase. He accused her of “grabbing him under his arms and then shaking and pushing him,” though TMZ cites “sources close to Mack” claiming that “she was merely trying to show Baio how Trump hugs women and denies any intentional physical aggression.”

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
donald trump

Also In Hollywood

Wes Anderson’s next film to be canine animation

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party