Scott Baio attacked for supporting Donald Trump

Not everyone loves Chachi, it seems. Actor and prominent Trump backer Scott Baio has filed a police report in California claiming that a woman attacked him at an event for their elementary-school kids, TMZ is reporting.

And because it’s in the L.A. area, there’s another layer of sorta-celebrity and liberal politics in the mix: The woman Baio named is Nancy Mack, the wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith (he’s the one who looks just like Will Ferrell). The cause of the skirmish wasn’t a dispute over a soccer-field call, but rather (of course) politics.

Baio told police, as per the report, that Mack grew livid, asking him how he could support a man who uttered the phrase “grab ’em by the [expletive]” and repeatedly shouted the phrase. He accused her of “grabbing him under his arms and then shaking and pushing him,” though TMZ cites “sources close to Mack” claiming that “she was merely trying to show Baio how Trump hugs women and denies any intentional physical aggression.”