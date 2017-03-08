Scarlett Johansson files for divorce from Romain Dauriac

Actress Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from her husband Romain Dauriac.

The Avengers star’s attorney Judith Poller served the divorce filings to Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson, on Tuesday.

This would officially mark the end of Johansson and Dauriac’s two-year marriage.

The former couple might fight over the custody of their two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac.

Mayerson said that the estranged couple is “gearing up for nasty custody battle” over their only daughter.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms Johansson does a lot of travelling. It will be an interesting process,” he said.

Johansson and Dauriac were first romantically linked to each other in 2012. They got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2014. Shortly after, they welcomed their daughter. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the two separated in summer 2016.