Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace honoured at amfAR gala

The actress and designer were felicitated for their commitment to the cause on Wednesday night in New York, ahead of the start of the fashion week

  • Scarlett Johansson attends amfAR's Fashion Week New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Donatella Versace attends the 19th annual amfAR's New York Gala to kick off NY Fashion Week at Cipriani WaImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

On the eve of New York Fashion Week, the industry’s elite took time out to raise awareness for AIDS at amfAR’s annual gala benefit on Wednesday night.

At this year’s 19th edition of the event, actress Scarlett Johansson and designer Donatella Versace were honoured for their commitment to the cause.

“I’m deeply, deeply touched. Really, deeply touched to be here,” said Johansson.

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said Versace was worthy of the honour.

“She always finds a way to help with different charities. You can tell that she uses her profile to help other people and she has a great heart. So she deserves an award tonight,” Lima said.

amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, was founded in 1985 and has funded more than 3,300 research organisations around the world.

Several times a year the foundation holds galas to raise money and awareness to fight the disease.

