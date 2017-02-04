Mobile
Ryan Reynolds gets roasted at Harvard

Actor was being honoured by members of Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group’s 2017 Man of the Year

  • Actor Ryan Reynolds does squats with Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast member Scott HallImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Actor Ryan Reynolds holds up his pudding pot award as he is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the YeImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Reynolds does a lap dance for cast member Kyle Whelihan.Image Credit: REUTERS
Tabloid
 

Ryan Reynolds resisted when told to make fun of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while being honoured on the Super Bowl-bound team’s home turf.

The Deadpool actor was roasted on Friday night by members of Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group’s 2017 Man of the Year.

People magazine says Reynolds hesitated when told he had to make fun of to make fun of Brady, responding, “You know we’re in Boston, right?”

But he caved, making a slight poke at Brady’s friendship with President Donald Trump. According to People he said, “Tom, I’m afraid your voting skills are as bad as...” before trailing off.

The US’ oldest collegiate theatrical organisation annually presents the award to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

