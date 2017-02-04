Ryan Reynolds gets roasted at Harvard

Actor Ryan Reynolds holds up his pudding pot award as he is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Ye

Actor Ryan Reynolds holds up his pudding pot award as he is honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Ye Image Credit: REUTERS

Ryan Reynolds resisted when told to make fun of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady while being honoured on the Super Bowl-bound team’s home turf.

The Deadpool actor was roasted on Friday night by members of Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals after being named the group’s 2017 Man of the Year.

People magazine says Reynolds hesitated when told he had to make fun of to make fun of Brady, responding, “You know we’re in Boston, right?”

But he caved, making a slight poke at Brady’s friendship with President Donald Trump. According to People he said, “Tom, I’m afraid your voting skills are as bad as...” before trailing off.

The US’ oldest collegiate theatrical organisation annually presents the award to performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.