Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in biopic

Actor Ryan Gosling will join hands with his La La Land director Damien Chazelle to star in First Man, a biopic on the life of Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to set foot on the moon.

Chazelle will direct the film from a script by Josh Singer. The film will go on floors in early 2017, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Based on James Hansen’s biography First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong the film will tell the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong during the years 1961-1969.

It will be a visceral, first-person account, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost — on Armstrong and on US — of one of the most dangerous space missions in history.