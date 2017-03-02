Rosie O’Donnell at White House protest

Rosie O'Donnell

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell brought her long-running feud with President Donald Trump to his doorstep last night. The outspoken Trump critic headlined a protest before the president’s speech before a joint session of Congress.

And if there was any thought that things between O’Donnell and Trump would get any less testy after the A League of Their Own star had seemed to warm up to first daughter Ivanka Trump, the answer was clear.

“This is not Russia,” O’Donnell told the crowd gathered in the rain in Lafayette Square, many of whom were protesting various Trump agenda items, from banning immigrants to defunding Planned Parenthood. “To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged criminal businessmen, I would like to say to him, ‘Nyet, sir! Nyet. Nyet. Nyet!”