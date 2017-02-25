Robin Thicke trial to be held in private

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, Paula Patton and Robin Thicke arrive at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars Viewing and After Party at the Sunset Plaza Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. In a Feb. 21, 2017, court filing, Patton's attorneys accused Thicke of evidence tampering by altering a court order in an attempt to get the actress arrested for kidnapping in an ongoing custody dispute between the former couple. The filing was released Thursday, Feb. 23, one day before a trial on allegations that Thicke abused her and their 6-year-old son is scheduled to begin in Long Beach, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

No public proceedings will be held in the trial of Robin Thicke focusing on a restraining order his ex-wife wants amid allegations that he abused her and their son. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Roy Paul ruled on Friday that the trial will start on March 6 and be held behind closed doors as witnesses are questioned. Paul will decide whether the temporary restraining order that Thicke’s ex-wife Paula Patton obtained should be made permanent. She accused the Blurred Lines singer of severely spanking their son, and being physically abusive during their marriage. Thicke has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife and only have supervised visits with his six-year-old son. Thicke has denied abusing his son. His former lawyer has said there is no basis for the restraining order.