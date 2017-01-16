Robin Thicke cleared of child abuse allegations

Singer Robin Thicke has reportedly been cleared of child abuse allegations amid his custody battle with actress Paula Patton.

According to a source close to Thicke, the Child Protective Service cleared him of the claims just a day after his former wife accused him of “excessively spanking” their six-year-old son Julian, reports etonline.com

The source said it would take 20 days to process the paperwork.

“Robin has had his head down and has been working on new music. He was a rock for his entire family when his father Alan Thicke died. Anyone who knows Robin knows that Julian is the light of his life,” the source said.

“Robin would never hurt Julian. He’s not a bad guy. At his father’s memorial, Robin and Julian were inseparable,” the source added.

According to earlier reports, Patton asked a judge to limit Thicke’s joint custody.

However, the judge declined her request during a hearing on Thursday, citing, “there is insufficient showing of great or irreparable harm, immediate danger, or any other statutory basis” to Julian from Thicke.