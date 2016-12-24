Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna: The drama continues

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna: The drama continues

The couple’s reality show has been renewed for a second season

Image Credit: E! Entertainment
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.
Tabloid
 

The night before the Rob & Chyna baby special premiered on E!, Rob Kardashian announced to his 8.2 million Instagram followers that his fiance and mother of their month-old daughter had abruptly left him and taken the baby with her.

A few days later, Kardashian replaced those posts with various images of holiday-themed socks from his company. He explained in another entry that he’d been “in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family” in the days before. He apologised to fiancee Blac Chyna, said he is “seeking help” for his “flaws/issues” and asked his fans to “please pray for me”.

The drama continues to unfold across multiple media platforms. The couple’s reality show has been renewed for a second season, and according to Kardashian family tradition, social media is where future plot points are born.

The Kardashians are the reality-TV experts of cross-platform storytelling, said Katie Walsh, a doctoral student at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, who presented her studies on reality TV and fan culture at last year’s Society for Cinema and Media Studies Conference in Montreal.

“Rob and Chyna have a TV show, and you can continue watching it on social media,” she said. “The other aspect of social media that makes it so important is that it’s participatory ... Everybody has access to Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and then you can actually participate in the storyline of the show by making comments on their Instagram.”

The Kardashians are also champions of using social media as marketing, said David Schwab, head of celebrity strategy firm Octagon First Call.

“There is nobody like them in the states that has a socialite social footprint and therefore have been able to cross promote everything they do, from shows to products to anything they want to help a sister or niece or godkid out with,” he said. “It’s unique.”

Rob Kardashian may have kept a lower profile than his sisters in the past, but more interest in his personal life means more potential viewers for his reality show. The first season of Rob & Chyna, which launched in September with an episode titled Are You Still Texting [expletives]? tracked the newly engaged couple’s preparations for the birth of their first child together. Daughter Dream was born November 10.

E! would not provide weekly ratings data for the show, but it was popular enough to be renewed: The network said last week that a second season of Rob & Chyna is in the works. No premiere date has been announced.

Kardashian has a long way to go to catch up with the social media reach of his five sisters, who each have more than 50 million Instagram followers. Kim Kardashian West, who has been on a social media blackout since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, has 89 million followers on Instagram and another 49 million on Twitter.

Chyna, who has been using her Instagram feed to promote a variety of products, has 10 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

Having a TV show gives the Kardashians “a mark of legitimacy” that helps fuel their marketing power, Walsh said.

“It’s all little bits of advertising that they’re spreading around to all these different platforms,” she said. “So they’re selling their followers’ attention to advertisers — whether its flat-tummy tea or teeth whitening, or whatever they’re selling — or they’re promoting their own businesses and the stuff that they sell: Khloe has jeans, Kylie has make-up, Rob has socks. But they have to give some part of themselves away for people to pay attention to it.”

Sharing details from their personal lives and relationship dramas has become part of the family business, Schwab said.

“The personal revelations just add to the fascination and gossip around them,” he said. “It’s a circular machine.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Kim Kardashian
follow this tag on MGNKim Kardashian
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Kim Kardashian
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Hollywood

Chris Pratt falls in love with Chris Pratt

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Stars who made waves in 2016

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees