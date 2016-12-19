Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Rob Kardashian announces split with Blac Chyna on Instagram

Reality star says his fiancee has left him and taken their one month old daughter Dream with her

Image Credit: AP
Rob Kardashian
Tabloid
 

Rob Kardashian says in an Instagram post that fiancee Blac Chyna has left him and taken their month-old daughter with her.

The 29-year-old reality star wrote on social media site on late Saturday that Chyna took baby Dream and “left this beautiful home that I just bought for us.”

In a subsequent post, he writes: “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me.”

“So I get home and Chyna took the baby. She took the whole nursery we built,” he said in the video.

“Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery, for the baby Dream. She left... she just left me alone and she took the baby,” Rob added.

He then continues into another stripped room, which he reveals was set up for King Cairo -- Chyna’s son from her previous relationship with Tyga, and his stepson-to-be.

“I’m pretty upset and I’m pretty sad cause it’s about to be Christmas, and I want to be with my baby,” he said.

The video shows him pointing out all the Christmas lights and decorations he set up for his now absent family.

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April and pregnancy in May. E! tracked the couple’s relationship and baby preparations in a reality show called Rob & Chyna that aired earlier this fall.

The network’s Rob & Chyna Baby Special episode is set to air on Sunday. No announcements have been made about a possible reconciliation special.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Wes Anderson’s next film to be canine animation

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party