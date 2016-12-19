Rob Kardashian announces split with Blac Chyna on Instagram

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian says in an Instagram post that fiancee Blac Chyna has left him and taken their month-old daughter with her.

The 29-year-old reality star wrote on social media site on late Saturday that Chyna took baby Dream and “left this beautiful home that I just bought for us.”

In a subsequent post, he writes: “This wasn’t fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me.”

“So I get home and Chyna took the baby. She took the whole nursery we built,” he said in the video.

“Chyna took everything that we built for the nursery, for the baby Dream. She left... she just left me alone and she took the baby,” Rob added.

He then continues into another stripped room, which he reveals was set up for King Cairo -- Chyna’s son from her previous relationship with Tyga, and his stepson-to-be.

“I’m pretty upset and I’m pretty sad cause it’s about to be Christmas, and I want to be with my baby,” he said.

The video shows him pointing out all the Christmas lights and decorations he set up for his now absent family.

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April and pregnancy in May. E! tracked the couple’s relationship and baby preparations in a reality show called Rob & Chyna that aired earlier this fall.