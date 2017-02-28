Mobile
Rihanna honoured by Harvard for philanthropy

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
xxx arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Harvard University thinks Rihanna shines bright like a diamond when it comes to philanthropy.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is being honoured on Tuesday as Harvard’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year.

The university says it chose Rihanna for her involvement in a number of charitable causes. She built a state-of-the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer in her home nation of Barbados.

She also created the Clara Lionel Foundation scholarship program — named for her grandparents — for students from the Caribbean who attend college in the US.

Rihanna also supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, providing children with access to education in more than 60 developing countries.

Previous winners include actor James Earl Jones and activist Malala Yousafzai/

