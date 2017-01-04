Ridley Scott not a fan of superhero movies

Ridley Scott

Hollywood director Ridley Scott, known for his sci-fi films such as Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian, is not a fan of superhero films.

Scott says he has turned down the chance of working on comic book blockbusters “several times”.

“Superhero movies are not my kind of thing, that’s why I’ve never really done one. I’ve been asked several times, but I can’t believe in the thin, gossamer tightrope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero,” said Scott.

“I’ve done that kind of movie — Blade Runner really is a comic strip when you think about it, it’s a dark story told in an unreal world. You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I’d have a [expletive] good story, as opposed to no story,” he added.