Queen Latifah called ‘entertainment icon’

Queen Latifah attends the arrivals at VH1's Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Monday, July 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP)

Queen Latifah will get the royal treatment at the upcoming American Black Film Festival Honors.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year’s ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday. The star of Star on Fox says she is honoured to receive the award.

“It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers.”

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nod for Chicago, she’s also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won a Golden Globe.

Other honourees include Terrence Howard. Actress Regina Hall will host the event.