Princes Diana documentary in the works

The programme will include what the producers say will be in-depth conversations with those who knew her best

Image Credit: Getty Images
Princes Diana
Tabloid
 

Princess Diana will be the subject of a four-hour documentary miniseries airing on ABC this August.

A joint project of ABC and People magazine, the programme, to be telecast over two nights, will include what the producers say will be in-depth conversations with those who knew her best as well as archival footage of the Princess of Wales.

The programme will “remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place,” according to Monday’s announcement.

The programme will mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death at age 36 in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

