Prince’s estate inventory lists cash, property and gold bars

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Prince’s estate inventory lists cash, property and gold bars

Much of the value of his estate hasn’t been established yet, including unreleased recordings and videos from his vault

Image Credit: AP
Prince
Tabloid
 

An inventory of Prince’s estate submitted to a probate court in Minnesota shows he had acquired tens of millions of dollars’ worth of real estate and other personal property before he died last year.

Much of the value of his estate hasn’t been established yet, including unreleased recordings and videos from his vault, according to the Star Tribune.

Prince died on April 21 of an accidental overdose of the painkiller fentanyl. He did not leave a will. His estate has been valued at between $100 million (Dh367.2 million) and $300 million, before taxes.

Carver County District Court records show that an asset inventory by Bremer Trust, the company overseeing the estate, lists a dozen properties in Carver and Hennepin counties with an estimated value of $25.4 million. It lists about $110,000 in four bank accounts, as well as unclaimed property, capital credits and cash, and 67 10-ounce gold bars with a total value of nearly $840,000.

In addition, Prince’s companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r had more than $6 million in cash on hand at the time of his death. NPG Records has an estimated $6.8 million in arbitration receivable.

Among items that haven’t been assigned a value yet are Prince’s musical instruments, jewellery collection, household furnishings, a 2006 Bentley and his iconic Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge motorcycles. The value of Prince’s trademarks and copyrights is also still unclear.

The next hearing in the probate case, scheduled for Thursday, is expected to resolve a number of issues related to Prince’s estate, including determination of heirs. Dozens of claims have emerged over the past several months. 

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
dubai property

Also In Hollywood

Madonna on dating younger lovers

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in