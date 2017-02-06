Mobile
Prince Harry beats William and Kate in royal run

They raced a 50-metre sprint as they promoted a mental health campaign called Heads Together

  • Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training evenImage Credit: REUTERS
  • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) and Britain's Prince Harry (R), applaud Britain's PrImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Prince William may be closer in line to the British throne, but brother Prince Harry bested him at a finish line.

Harry, William and William’s wife, Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, raced a 50-metre sprint against each other on Sunday at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as they promoted a mental health campaign called Heads Together.

Cheered by track stars and amateur runners training for April’s London Marathon, Harry crossed the line a stride ahead of his older brother. William and third-place Kate hugged at the finish.

William, perhaps aware he would be beat by his more athletic sibling, had quipped moments before the start: “Oh, my hamstring!”

One spectator, women’s marathon world record-holder Paula Radcliffe, joked afterward that William should have been disqualified for straying into Kate’s lane.

