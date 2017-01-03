Mobile
Pink shares first sibling photo with new baby

The 37-year-old singer posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Pink has kicked off the new year by sharing the first photo of her new baby with his big sister.

The 37-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Moore, posted a picture of her daughter Willow holding baby Jameson on Instagram on Sunday.

The 5-year-old looks thrilled and has a big smile on her face. She’s also showing off some pink highlights in her hair.

Moore wrote in the caption that she and husband Carey Hart “thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades.”

Jameson Moon Hart was born on December 26.

Moore and Hart were married in 2006. 

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
