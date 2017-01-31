Paris Jackson to guest star on ‘Star’ TV show

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV said on Monday that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series Star.

Jackson will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old Jackson was born to the pop star and then-wife Debbie Rowe.

Star, from Empire creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mom to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Jackson wasn’t announced.

Jackson has also signed with legendary singer Rod Stewart’s manager Arnold Stiefel, says a source.

According to the source, Stewart and Cyndi Lauper met up for lunch last week with Stiefel after the singers announced their new tour together.

“They were taking a breather after announcing their upcoming joint summer tour, with Stewart’s longtime manager,” the source said.

“The conversation included Lauper’s hit Kinky boots and Stewart’s recent knighthood... but the bulk of [it] focused on Stiefel’s newest client Paris.

“Along with reminiscences of Paris’s superstar dad, Stewart and Lauper also wished Stiefel luck with the barrage of offers coming Paris’s way,” the source added.

Rolling Stone magazine reported she is “for now, a model, an actress, a work in progress”, and “plays a few instruments, writes and sings songs... but isn’t sure if she’ll ever pursue a recording contract”.