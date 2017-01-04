Pamela Anderson pleads Obama to pardon Julian Assange

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pamela Anderson pleads Obama to pardon Julian Assange

The 49-year-old actress wrote to the outgoing US President to make the request

Image Credit: Supplied
Pamela Anderson
Tabloid
 

Actress Pamela Anderson has written to US President Barack Obama, urging him to consider “pardoning” Julian Assange after his website WikiLeaks leaked Democratic emails in the run up to the US Presidential election last year.

The 49-year-old asked him to stop the investigation into the hacking scandal that revealed Russia had allegedly tampered with the results of the election.

The actress posted the letter on her website.

“I must request with urgency, humility, and as a lover of all beings — as I advocate for many important issues around the world — I see human rights are being violated in demeaning political ways that are not helpful to anyone... I’m asking you to remember the beginning of your political career,” she posted.

“When you had a dream, an idea, a cause worth the fight. When you had obstacles and fairness was not always in your favour. I request that you consider pardoning Julian Assange in your last days in office. It would be a bold and exciting move for the time we live in — the information age generation. Please stop the grand jury investigation, and the bullying that is turning the world off America.

“We must stop making Julian (or Russia) the scapegoat — children are smarter than this, and it is very divisive and tearing generations apart. It simply must end — and is doable by the stroke of your pen,” she added.

The former Baywatch actress went on to state that she accepts the fact that if Obama made the decision to call off the investigation, it would cause uproar but thinks it’s vital for the world going forward.

“I understand Julian has been painted a bad guy — but he is not. He is a genius worth protection. the contents of the what he has published through WikiLeaks are pure and uncensored. They are just the truth — the distraction tactics are see through — it creates mistrust... Julian and WikiLeaks are essential — especially in this political climate. We need truth tellers more than ever,” Anderson posted.

Anderson has been a close friend of Assange for some time now and regularly visits him with homemade vegan snacks when she’s in London.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia
WikiLeaks
follow this tag on MGNWikiLeaks

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN
WikiLeaks
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Did Kylie Jenner marry Tyga?

Life & Style Gallery

Ice and snow festivals kicked off in Harbin

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite