Padma Lakshmi talks Indian beauties at Lakme Fashion Week

Indian and American author, actress, model and television personality Padma Lakshmi

Supermodel, TV host, cookbook author and socialite Padma Lakshmi says Indian beauty is considered “special” in the west.

“I think Indian beauty is still seen in the west as exotic and special. But I think this is a good thing. I wouldn’t want to look like everyone else on the runway anyway,” Lakshmi said in an email interview ahead of her debut as a showstopper on the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) ramp.

She will walk for designer Tarun Tahiliani at the gala’s ongoing Summer/Resort 2017 on Saturday.

Lakshmi, who has modelled the creations of designers including Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace and Ralph Lauren, says the variety of clothing available in the Indian fashion industry is exciting.

“You have both western dress and traditional dress, and then you have creations in between. There’s really something for everyone. I also think Indian clothes happen to be more flattering on a greater number of body types and there’s no type of clothing that makes you feel more feminine.”

Lakshmi will wear a creation from Tahiliani’s new range, Chashme Shahi. What attracts her to the designer’s work?

“His craftsmanship, the timelessness of his pieces, the attention to detail, and how you feel like royalty when you put on one of his garments. You know when you’re getting dressed in one of Tarun’s pieces, that it’s a special occasion,” said the Top Chef host.

A multi-faceted talent, Lakshmi began her career as a model working in Europe and the US.

Lakshmi’s writing credits include the award-winning cookbook Easy Exotic and memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate.

Earlier, she was married to novelist Salman Rushdie, 23 years older to her. They wed in 2004, and divorced three years later.

In her memoir, Lakshmi opened up about her marriage to Rushdie.

Asked how she feels about celebrities opening up about their personal lives in public, she said: “I think to each his own. I think you get to a point in your life when you’re comfortable enough to do that. I think each person makes their own decisions and I try not to judge anyone else for theirs.”

Looking back at her career graph and her journey, Lakshmi, who has a daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell, with computer mogul Adam Dell, considers herself lucky.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have some wonderful opportunities to work in different genres. Every professional experience I’ve had has taught me something and made me the woman I am today,” she said.