Oscars 2017: Nominees react to their Academy Awards nods

The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars.

The list of nominations, which for the first time includes a record number of black actors, was revealed on Tuesday, ahead of the February 26 ceremony:

Beautiful morning

“What a morning. I am so grateful for this honour and I’m so happy to share this feeling with my La La Land family. The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie.”

- Emma Stone, nominated for best actress for romantic musical La La Land, which earned a record 14 Oscar nods.

Speechless

“When you mention those movies, it makes my head spin even more than it’s spinning. I’m a little speechless.”

- Damien Chazelle, the 32-year-old director of La La Land, to Variety from Beijing, after learning that his film had tied the all-time record for Oscar nominations set by Titanic and All About Eve.

Is race relevant?

“I hope I wasn’t nominated because I was black. That has no relevance... I hope I was nominated for my work.”

- Mahershala Ali, best supporting actor nominee for coming-of-age drama Moonlight, to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Focus on colour’

“I think it’s unfortunate that we still have to focus on colour.

“What the Oscars are about and what the awards should be about is a recognition of talent and incredible hard work, irrespective of colour.”

- British actress Naomie Harris, who is black, to The New York Times on her best supporting actress nomination for Moonlight, in which she plays a crack-addicted mother.

‘Love not dictated by colour’

“Lion reaffirms the message that love is not dictated by the colour of your skin, not by race, gender, sexuality, social status or origin. It is a message I am proud to be spreading during these uncertain times. This will forever be one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

- Dev Patel, about his best supporting actor nomination for Lion. He is only the third actor of Indian descent to receive an Oscars nod.

‘An inspiration’

“It has been such an honour to have been given the opportunity to tell the incredible story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who serve as an inspiration that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. The Lovings fought quietly yet tirelessly, and changed the course of American legal history. Today, to be among such extraordinary women — my fellow nominees, my peers with films this year, and the legendary performers whose work of years past has long inspired me... this means a great deal to me.”

- Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, nominated in the best actress category for Loving. The film told the true story of an interracial couple from the American South who fought before the Supreme Court in 1967 for their right to marry.

‘Save humanity’ in Syria

“The White Helmets film’s nomination for an Oscar is a new confirmation of the civil defence’s credibility in Syria. It will help us to reach the goal and the slogan we have been using since the start: ‘To save one life is to save all of humanity.’”

- Photographer Khalid Khatib on his documentary The White Helmets, nominated for best documentary short.

Strive for empathy

“I am overwhelmed and honoured by the Academy’s recognition of my newest film... What I have strived for in my filmmaking has always been to create a sense of empathy toward my characters; empathy meaning understanding the conditions and situations of other human beings who very much resemble us.”

- Iranian writer/director Asghar Farhadi, on being nominated for an Oscar for the third time for his movie The Salesman, up for best foreign film honours.

Back in Hollywood’s good graces

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son! This is a truly wonderful honour.”

- Mel Gibson, on his surprise best director nomination for bloody Second World War movie Hacksaw Bridge, which marks his comeback after being ostracised by Hollywood for an anti-Semitic tirade. The film earned a total of six nominations.

‘Infinitely grateful’

“I am infinitely grateful to the Academy. It is a tremendous joy and honour for me.”

- France’s Isabelle Huppert, nominated for best actress for rape-revenge thriller Elle — one of the rare foreign language performances recognised in a lead acting category.