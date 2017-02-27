Oscars 2017: Moonlight wins Best Picture after Oscar gaffe

In astonishing scenes, the cast and crew of La La Land were giving acceptance speeches when they were halted as it emerged Moonlight was in fact the winner of Best Picture.

11.18am

Moonlight crowned Best Picture after heart-stopping mix-up sees La La Land wrongly named winner

Disaster struck at the Oscars on Sunday night when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway wrongly announced La La Land as the winner of the Best Picture rather than Moonlight.

In a heart-stopping and extremely embarrassing moment, the La La Land stars were stopped midway through their acceptance speeches and forced to hand their awards to the cast of Moonlight.

Beatty blamed the epic gaffe on being given the wrong envelope.

He said: “I want to tell you what happened, I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land and that is why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight for best picture.”

However, backstage Emma Stone said she was holding her winning envelope at the time.

“I think everyone’s in a state of confusion still.

“Is that the craziest Oscar moment of all time? Cool!” said Stone.

It has since emerged that there are back up envelopes for every category and Beatty was given the Emma Stone back up envelope by mistake.

Representatives for Price Waterhouse Coopers, who tally the Oscars results, raced onstage to try to stop the acceptance speeches.

Host Jimmy Kimmel stepped forward to inform the shocked audience that the cast of Moonlight had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof.

“I knew I would screw this up,” said Kimmel, a first-time host.

La La Land producer Jordan Horwitz immediately called up the producers of Moonlight and graciously passed his statue over.

Astonished Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said: “Even in my dreams this cannot be true.”

Speaking to reporters backstage, Jenkins added: “I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought that something strange had occurred.

“The last 20 minutes of my life have been insane.”

Despite the momentous gaff, La La Land still walk away from the evening with six awards – including honors for cinematography, production design, score, the song City of Stars and best director.

Damien Chazelle became the youngest person ever to be crowned best director at the age of 32.

While, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone collected accolades for Best Actor and Best Actress.

In other categories, Viola Davis took home her first ever Oscar after being named Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences.

The award was a crowning achievement for the star as she became the first black actor to ever receive an Oscar, Emmy and a Tony.

The first award of the evening, Best Supporting Actor, was handed to Mahershala Ali for his part in Moonlight.

The eventful evening was kicked off by Justin Timberlake as he performed his Trolls hit Can’t Stop The Feeling.

Host of the evening Jimmy Kimmel followed JT’s performance – quickly poking fun at several members of the audience including Mel Gibson and Matt Damon.

The "OscarsSoWhite" crisis of the last two years was largely quelled this season by a richly diverse slate of nominees, thanks to films like Moonlight, Fences and Hidden Figures."

"I want to say thank you to President Trump," Kimmel said in the opening.

"Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?"

The nominees follow the efforts by Academy of Motions Pictures Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to diversify the membership of the largely white, older and male film academy. "Tonight is proof that art has no borders, no single language and does not belong to a single faith," said Isaacs.

Check the full list of winners below.

10.27am

That’s a wrap

One thing is for sure and that is that the 89th Academy Awards have been a truly unforgettable evening.

Check out our list of the evening’s winners below.

Thank you for joining us for our through the night coverage.

10.04am

Is it too late to say sorry?

10.00am

'I'm glad we didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction'

Just moments after Warren Beatty's momentous mix-up Elton John reportedly took to the stage at his 25th Academy Awards viewing party and fundraiser in West Hollywood and said he was 'glad he didn't have Warren Beatty do the live auction'.

It doesn't look like Beatty will live this slip down any time soon...

9.56am

Emma Stone's backstage reaction

9.41am

Best Tweet of the night

The award goes to M Night Shyamalan!

I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017. @jimmykimmel we really got them! — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 27, 2017

9.38am

9.36am

The card that changed everything...

Let's take one more look at the card that changed the whole evening.

'La La Land' producer: "There's a mistake. 'Moonlight', you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vl9PzgBaVW — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

9.33am

Twitter is having fun over Oscars gaffe

Most are referencing the moment Steve Harvey famously announced the wrong winner of Miss Universe in 2015...

9.27am

89th Academy Awards draw to a close

The Oscars could never draw to a close without some form of drama and this year was no different as Warren Beatty read out the wrong winner of Best Picture.

Beatty originally announced La La Land as the winner and brought all the cast up on stage - only to be told after giving their acceptance speeches that MOONLIGHT HAD ACTUALLY WON!!

This has to the strangest and possibly most controversial moment in Oscars history.

In case you missed the crucial moment...

Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) February 27, 2017

9.16am

Best Picture...

And the REAL award goes to MOONLIGHT!!!!

9.13am

'I wasn't trying to be funny!'

9.09am

Best Picture

And the winner is LA LA LAND!!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/2wjsrosHf8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.59am

Best Actress

Take a bow EMMA STONE!!!

The actress takes home the award for her role in LA LA LAND!

8.55am

Casey Affleck's acceptance speech

Casey Affleck gives #Oscars acceptance speech: "I'm really proud to be a part of this community...I'm just dumbfounded that I'm included." pic.twitter.com/TpDF3LHlkR — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

8.53am

Best Actor

CASEY AFFLECK for his role in MANCHESTER BY THE SEA!!!

The actor started his acceptance speech by thanking his inspiration and main competition Denzel Washington.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/WuLFh9fIbw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.48am

Relive John Legend's show-stopping performance

8.44am

Best Director

And the award goes to DAMIEN CHAZELLE - at 32-years-old he becomes the youngest person to ever win the coveted accolade.

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/kbgs3srdrc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.41am

8.39am

The moment we have all been waiting for

The big four are up next:

- Best Director

- Best Actor

- Best Actress

- Best Picture

8.36am

Best Adapted Screenplay

And the winner is MOONLIGHT!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/vTQElZQQls — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.33am

Best Original Screenplay

And Oscar goes to Kenneth Lonergan for MANCHESTER BY THE SEA!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/w3mhcpXCI1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.25am

Very special tribute

An emotional Jennifer Aniston delivers the year's montage of artists who have died in the past 12 months.

The moving series of images is soundtracked by Sara Bareilles.

Names including Carrie Fisher, Curtis Hanson, Prince and Bill Paxton, who passed away yesterday, appeared in the montage.

#Oscars "In Memoriam" segment honors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/gKmDUouE2a — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

8.20am

Best Original Song...

And it's a fourth for LA LA LAND - the film is certainly picking up pace now!

Congratulations Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for City of Stars!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/Z92mONqu3e — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.16am

Best Original Score...

And a third award for LA LA LAND!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/ofkgIcObQ8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

8.05am

Mean Tweets

Kimmel brings his popular Mean Tweets feature to the Oscars - and it's hilarious!

8.00am

Best Cinematography

And the winners is LA LA LAND - the film's second award of the night!!

Congratulations Linus Sandgren!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/v9KdOCOYdv — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.58am

Sharing the love...

7.53am

#Merylsayshi

7.50am

Best Live Action Short

And the Oscar goes to Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy for SING!!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/Q5xxIOFrzM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.46am

Best Documentary Short

And the winners are Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara for THE WHITE HELMETS!!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/fPFCtTFYgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.45am

Lion King moment

7.44am

A small sign of solidarity. I chose to wear a gown by a designer from a majority Muslim country. Thanks to @AshiStudio of Lebanon. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CbEkK7rCpG — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 27, 2017

7.42am

What's happening backstage?

And more importantly are the stars behaving themselves?

Some more #oscars backstage action A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

7.38am

Best Film Editing...

The Oscar goes to John Gilbert for HACKSAW RIDGE!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/bhmzLZshlP — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.31am

Best Visual Effects...

And the winner is JUNGLE BOOK!!

Congratulations Robert Legato, Adam Valdezy, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/ToBYTK4E2H — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.23am

LA tour bus arrives in auditorium

In a gag to Ellen DeGeneres's previous Oscar stunt - Jimmy Kimmel organised an LA tour bus to arrive in the auditorium.

Denzel Washington performs an impromptu makeshift wedding ceremony for two of the bus guests who are set to tie the knot later this year.

Comedy gold moment from Kimmel!!!

Denzel Washington just pronounced a couple husband and wife at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n8Bb4dELyL — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

7.19am

Plenty more Oscars up for grabs tonight

#oscars in waiting A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

7.16am

Best Production Design...

LA LA LAND collects it's first award of the evening!!!

7.12am

Best Animated Feature...

The winners are Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer for ZOOTOPIA

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/cFOOf0MVNj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

7.10am

Best Short Film (Animated)...

And the winner is PIPER

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/WUM1o69XsE — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

Another powerful moment...

7.09am

What was your favourite look on the red carpet?

7.06am

Taking a look back at tonight's red carpet action

WATCH LIVE: 89th Academy Awards

7.00am

Best Foreign Language Film...

And the winner is THE SALESMAN!!

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/QFW7TIs8cO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

Asghar Farhadi's acceptance speech reads: "My absence is out of respect for the people of my country".

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country," says #Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi in a statement pic.twitter.com/jed7adxP3Y — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

6.57am

On track for a momentous evening?

Already, this Oscar telecast has featured 3 black winners. If one more wins, that will set an all-time record. — Vulture (@vulture) February 27, 2017

6.55am

No clean sweep for La La Land tonight...

So far it's not looking good for La La Land.

It has lost in both sound categories and also in costume design.

So it can now only pick up a maximum of 10 awards from 14 nominations.

6.53am

Eloquent and powerful

6.46am

Best Actress in a Supporting Role...

Take a bow VIOLA Davis!!! Picking up the award for her role in FENCES!

There is a standing ovation as the emotional actress accepts her award.

She says: "We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life," before paying tribgute to her 'captain' Denzel Washington.

Not many dry eys in the house now...

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/1fIRibTqmF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

6.41am

Honorary Oscars

Vince Vaughan takes to the stage to disucss some honorary Oscars handed out at the Governors awards, including one for Fredrick Wiseman and Jackie Chan.

6.39am

Highlights from Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue

In case you've missed some of the witty remarks from Kimmel so far this morning...

There's sure to be more as the night continues!

6.36am

Academy President Cheryl Boone makes poignant speech

6.34am

It's raining candy in Hollywood

6.31am

Best Sound Mixing...

And the winners are Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace for HACKSAW RIDGE

6.28am

Best Sound Editing...

And the Oscar goes to... Sylvain Bellemare for Arrival

6.26am

Kimmel is at it again...

6.19am

Moana

Dwayne Johnson introduces Lin Manuel-Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho to perform How Far I'll Go.

It is the second nominated song to be performed tonight.

Oh my, hearts melting with that smile. Such a beautiful performance. #Oscars #Moana pic.twitter.com/sXDjhJBWCi — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

6.14am

Tribute

Director Ezra Edelman pays touching tribute to Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown as well as those affected by police brutality.

"O.J.: Made in America" director Ezra Edelman dedicates his win to victims of police violence. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fflFMW0CuB — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

6.12am

Best Documentary Feature...

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow - O.J.: Made In America

And the Oscar goes to… pic.twitter.com/N2mDjnS3Fq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

6.10am

Another standing ovation...

A great moment for Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician - now 98!

6.06am

'That's what you call progress!'

"What an amazing year for movies. Black people saved NASA & white people saved jazz! That’s what you call progress." - @JimmyKimmel #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ID2tauWfPU — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017

6.04am

Backstage...

6.01am

Costume Design

Fourth Oscar Award and 12th nomination for COLLEEN ATWOOD for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

5.59am

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling Award...

SUICIDE SQUAD

And the Oscar goes to.... pic.twitter.com/2zPOPqOb25 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 27, 2017

5.47am

Best Actor in a Supporting Role...

MAHERSHALA ALI FOR 'MOONLIGHT'

5.44am

Standing Ovation...

5.41am

Bringing sexy back...

What did you think of JT's mash up of his hit 'Can't Stop The Feeling' and 'Lovely Day'?

'Electric' according to Ellen DeGeneres...

5.39am

'There's only one Braveheart in the room' - Jimmy Kimmel

"There's only one 'Braveheart' in this room and he's not going to unite us either" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Vq70YYdvc7 — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

5.36am

Look back

Hollywood's biggest night of the year is officially under way but let's just take a moment to look back at this beautiful look. Emma Roberts aces the red carpet... well done girl!

The vintage @Armani Privé gown worn by Emma Roberts at the #Oscars is from the very first Privé collection, which debuted in January 2015. pic.twitter.com/t4MgQN3KCp — OBSERVER (@observer) February 26, 2017

5.33am

Lights, Camera, Action...

Justin Timberlake takes to the stage to open this year's Academy Awards

5.31am

Red carpet life...

That red carpet life #oscars A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

5.29am

Contention for best dressed male?

Jamie Dornan certainly pulled out all the stops for his red carpet entrance with wife Amelia Warner.

#JamieDornan and #AmeliaWarner's first step on the #Oscars red carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PST

5.24am

Naomie Harris

Dressed in an all-white strapless dress by Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Naomie's style was simple but truly elegant. Take a bow!

5.18am

Bedazzled!

Metallics and nudes seem to be a firm favourite on this evening's star-studded red carpet.

5.16am

Lady in Red!

Viola Davis did not disappoint in this red off the shoulder gown...

Best Supporting Actress nominee #ViolaDavis is a lady in red at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/JboyouZ5yT — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 27, 2017

5.10am

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nomiated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lion, Nicole sparkled in an Armani Prive gown that highlighted her slender frame.

Fromt the diamonds on her wrists to the sequins sewn on her gown - the Australian beauty was simply stunning!

5.06am

Gorgeous in Givenchy

Best actress nominee Emma Stone stunned in this metallic flapper-style gown by Givenchy Haute Couture...

Emma Stone is wearing a dress from @givenchy Haute Couture, designed by Riccardo Tisci, who is no longer with the brand. pic.twitter.com/NP6RCEIt3z — OBSERVER (@observer) February 27, 2017

5.02am

Looking ever bit the princess!

Actress Hailee Steinfield pulled out all of the stops in a gorgeous white gown that was adorned with light pink flowers.

Rockin' Buy Me A Cameo tonight. ✨ @essiepolish #EssieLove A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

4.55am

So much love for this couple...

Chrissy Teigen looks a picture of perfection in this angelic thigh split white gown by Zuhair Murad - accompanied by her very dapper husband John.

4.47am

Priyanka Chopra...

4.43am

Can't stop the feeling?

And who can turn down an oppertunity for a Boomerang on the red carpet?

4.39am

Hollywood's super couple

Does Jessica Biel resemble an Oscar Award itself? Oscar Award or not we don't think this couple can put a foot wrong...

4.29am

Adding a touch of GLAM in ElieSaab

4.20am

Best Actor nominee

Andrew Garfield, nominated for Best Actor for his role in Hacksaw Ridge, is in the building.

4.15am

On presenting duty

Here's Riz Ahmad looking sharp.

A presenter tonight, one of our favourite actors right now is on the #Oscars red carpet. Hello @rizmc pic.twitter.com/J4YyQagibw— tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) February 26, 2017

4.05am

Hailee glamming it up

True Grit actress Hailee Steinfeld has just arrived.

3.45am

More red carpet arrivals

Here's a youngster and an oldie who are both in attendance in Los Angeles:





Sunny Pawar, who appears is Best Picture nominee Lion, arrives.

3.27am

And the nominees are ...

Here's a rundown of the nominees in the main categories, so you can plot who to look out for as each award comes and goes.

Best picture

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Best actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best actress

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best foreign language film

“Land of Mine” (Denmark)

“A Man Called Ove” (Sweden)

“The Salesman” (Iran)

“Tanna” (Australia)

“Toni Erdmann” (Germany)

Best animated feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

3.02am

Early arrivals on the red carpet

The action is underway! Here are the first arrivals on the red carpet, including one of the Best Actress nominees:





Ruth Negga, nominated for Best Actress for Loving, makes her arrival.





Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Disney’s Moana, arrives.

1.56am

Get ready for the action

The stage is set for the 2017 Oscars, with the red carpet due to begin at 4am UAE time and the ceremony to kickoff at 5.30am. We will bring you it all as it happens, but for the time being here is a preview of Hollywood's prom night:

Stars rehearse before the big night

AP

Dwayne Johnson posed for a solo pic on the Dolby Theatre stage. Taraji P. Henson pretended to run off with the wooden prop Oscar. And a makeup-free, casually clad Halle Berry made a rehearsal actor’s day when she kissed him on the cheek as he came onstage to accept an award.

“That’s Halle Berry!” the actor said, eyes wide.

Saturday is rehearsal day for Sunday’s Academy Awards, when a parade of superstar presenters comes through the Dolby Theatre to practice their lines - another famous face every 15 minutes. It’s also casual day at the Dolby, as most stars come dressed down - except for the women’s feet: Many actresses wear their show-day shoes to try them out on the Oscar stage.

Salma Hayek, however, was not dressed down. Wearing all black, from her blazer and blouse down to her stiletto-heeled boots, she looked like she just walked out of a magazine spread.

“OK, let’s do this,” she said from centre stage.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had fun with a microphone sound-check. Stone asked the stage manager if they should begin reading their lines and was surprised to hear her voice amplified to the room.

“Hot mike,” Gosling said, putting his mouth on the microphone.

“Sibilance,” Stone responded, invoking an old Wayne’s World sketch as she leaned into the mike.

“Sibilance,” Gosling replied.

Judd Apatow accompanied wife, Leslie Mann, to her read-through, and he documented the experience with his cellphone. He shot photos of Mann on stage and took pictures of her seat-saving placard. He also helped write her script for Sunday.

“I think we’re going to fix it up a little bit and practice for tomorrow,” Mann told a stage manager.

Vince Vaughn also plans to pen a portion of his Sunday night script, he said from the stage on Saturday.

Amy Adams brought a very special guest along to rehearsals: her six-year-old daughter, Aviana. Mother and daughter also wore matching outfits: Gray sweatshirts with rainbow-striped sleeves that read “Good vibes only”. Adams paired hers with skinny jeans and tall silver platform shoes.

When she finished her lines, her daughter came to meet her onstage, but nearly tripped on the way up.

“Her and Jennifer Lawrence, you know,” Adams joked, referencing Lawrence’s fall on her way to accept her Oscar in 2013.

Fifty Shades of Grey stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan looked out from the stage to try to find their seats in the theatre, all marked by photo placards.

“Oh my God, I’m in the corner,” she said, smiling at having found it. “I’m way in the corner.”

“I’m probably up there,” Dornan said, pointing up to the balcony. (He’s actually seated near his co-star.)

Brie Larson wore an ACLU T-shirt under a denim jacket to rehearsals. Kate McKinnon paired black leggings and gray hoodie with towering black platforms, worn over socks. Samuel L. Jackson kept things relaxed, wearing a grey tracksuit and backward ball cap. He snapped a few cellphone photos of the stage after running through his lines. Scarlett Johansson didn’t bother with heels. She wore clogs with her black pants and white moto jacket, and took a moment to admire the stage when she walked onto it.

“It’s very beautiful,” she said.

Jason Bateman was in a joking mood. When a stage manager told him not to read the teleprompter lines in red, Bateman replied, “I say it louder, right? That’s why it’s in red.” David Oyelowo made rehearsals a family affair: his wife and four children sat in the theater as he rehearsed.

Other stars rehearsing Saturday included Jennifer Aniston, Chris Evans, Alicia Vikander, Felicity Jones and nominee Dev Patel, who confessed to a stage manager, “I’m very nervous.”

But the presenters who had the most fun at rehearsals were the stars of Hidden Figures. Henson and supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer were all giggles onstage.

“I’d like to thank the academy for opening the curtains for such a grand entrance,” Spencer said, putting on a British accent.

“It was my idea!” Henson shouted. “Right, academy?”

Their co-star Janelle Monae, who looked camera-ready in a colorblock sweater, stayed quiet.

“She’s the straight man in this group,” Henson told a stagehand. But not so straight that she wasn’t willing to strike a “Charlie’s Angels”-style pose with Henson and Spencer when the curtains opened to reveal the women onstage.

They practiced their entrance before presenting the prop Oscar. As Henson handed it to the fake winners, she said, “You’re amazing. Hire me!”