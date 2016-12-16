Mobile
Oliver Stone bags Writers Guild of America West award

‘Snowden’ director will receive the 2017 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement on February 19

Image Credit: AFP
Oliver Stone
Tabloid
 

The Writers Guild of America, West announced Thursday that Oliver Stone will receive the 2017 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement as part of the guild’s award show February 19.

Known as a politically minded provocateur, Stone’s work as writer and director includes Snowden, released earlier this year, as well as Platoon, JFK, Nixon, Born On the Fourth of July, Natural Born Killers, Salvador and Wall Street.

His work as a screenwriter includes Midnight Express, for which he earned a WGA Award along with an Academy Award and Golden Globe, as well as 8 Million Ways to Die, Year of the Dragon and Scarface.

“Oliver Stone may be our most committed screenwriter, using an unparalleled sense of conflict and drama to define the past half-century,” said WGAW president Howard A. Rodman in a statement. “But even Stone’s most amoral characters are, in the end, like us: all too human. Stone has held a mirror up to our times, and dares us again and again to look at our nation — and ourselves — without turning away.”

Also in a statement, Stone said, “As a young screenwriter I remember seeing so many I admired graced with the Laurel Award, and I never expected I’d be considered their peer. I am most honoured to accept this great award.”

Prior recipients of the Laurel Award include Elaine May, Harold Ramis, David Mamet, Tom Stoppard, Paul Mazursky and Lawrence Kasdan. It was announced earlier this week that, at its ceremony in February, the Writers Guild of America, East will honour John Waters.

