Octavia Spencer to become a Hollywood producer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Octavia Spencer to become a Hollywood producer

The actress shared her aspirations during a conversation with Gloria Steinem

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Octavia Spencer
Tabloid
 

Octavia Spencer is up for her second Academy Award this year, but the star of Hidden Figures said on Monday that she has even bigger plans.

“The role I’m destined to play is to be one of the biggest producers in Hollywood,” Spencer said at the 3rd annual Makers Conference, a women’s empowerment event sponsored by Verizon.

The actress shared her aspirations during a conversation with Gloria Steinem that kicked off the two-day conference at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Spencer received a supporting actress Oscar nod for playing Dorothy Vaughn, a black mathematician who worked at Nasa, in the crowd-pleasing best picture nominee Hidden Figures. The actress celebrated her nomination earlier Monday at the film academy’s annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Spencer told the Makers crowd Monday night that she wants to continue to tell stories “that haven’t really been told.”

“I want the movies that I produce to show a broader spectrum of people in the world,” she said.

Spencer said she is working on a project about the Jonestown Massacre for HBO and developing a story about pioneering entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Hollywood

Audrey Hepburn charity sues star’s eldest son

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini