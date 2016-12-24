Nick Cannon to spend Christmas in hospital

Nick Cannon

Reality TV show host Nick Cannon will spend Christmas in hospital due to complications related to lupus disease.

The America’s Got Talent host posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he is hooked up to a monitor in Cedars-Sinai Hospital with the caption: “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.

“All good though. Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. Lupus sucks, incredible warrior.”

The 36-year-old, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, was hospitalised over the summer for exhaustion and vowed at the time to take better care of himself.

Earlier this year, Cannon, who has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey, insisted he was healthier than he’s ever been because he has done so much research into lupus.