Natalie Portman gives birth to a girl

This is her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Natalie Portman has given birth to a girl, her representative said on Friday.

It is the second child for the 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her husband, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, six years after the birth of their son Aleph.

“Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22. Mother and baby are happy and healthy,” her representative said in a statement.

Portman attended the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards in January but skipped Sunday’s Oscars, where she was nominated for best actress for her performance in Jackie, about the late US First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Critics raved about how accurately Portman managed to capture Kennedy’s voice and personality.

Portman won a best actress Oscar for 2010’s psychological ballet thriller Black Swan, and it was on the set of the movie that she met Millepied.

