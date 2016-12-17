Mindy Kaling feeling ‘unfamous’ on ‘Ocean’s Eight’ set

Mindy Kaling

Actress Mindy Kaling, currently filming for Ocean’s Eight along with Oscar winners Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, as well as singer Rihanna, says starring with these famous names makes her feel “unfamous”. In fact, she says people think she is Bullock’s assistant.

“With that group of women, I have never felt so unfamous in my life,” Kaling said on the Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Like, I thought I was pretty cool. I have my own show. And there, people think I’m Sandra Bullock’s assistant. They’re like, ‘Get out of my way, we need to bring Sandra her Matcha tea’.”

“There was like a sea of paparazzi taking photos and everything like that, and I was feeling kind of feeling cool and famous,” Kaling said.

“And then Rihanna took a left to her trailer, which was like not in the same direction that me and Anne were going. And the paparazzi left so quickly. It was like a desert,” she added.