Michael Sheen says he has no plans to quit Hollywood

Michael Sheen has no intention to leave Hollywood, the actor has clarified amid reports that he is stepping back from his acting career to become a full-time activist.

He was talking about an article that said he was planning to leave Hollywood in order to pursue full-time activism.

“Before this gets ridiculous, I said I’m thinking I might start acting less and maybe even stop for a while at some point, but don’t know yet,” Sheen tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

He explained on Tumblr that he told the interviewer that he has become more “involved with community issues back at home”, but did not say that he would stop acting.

Sheen stars in Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt’s sci-fi film Passengers.

The actor also has two films currently in post-production — Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon, and Mike White’s film Brad’s Status.